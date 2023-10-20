Kansas women’s basketball previews the 2023-24 season at Big 12 Media Days

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Winning the WNIT Championship was a pretty great way to end the 2022-23 season for Kansas women’s basketball. But at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, the Jayhawks were clear, they want a lot more this year.

“Realizing the place we were in, we were in for a reason,” said senior guard Holly Kersgieter. “It was a blessing in disguise is how we kinda phrase it as a team. Looking back it’s not something we would have changed, and it’s just something we have to use and take it forward.”

“We have to build off of that momentum from last season, but in a different direction obviously,” said senior guard Zakiyah Franklin. “We want to have a deep postseason run, whether it’s the Big 12, competing for that championship, or just in the postseason.”

With a heavy veteran led team bringing back Taiyanna Jackson, Holly Kersgieter, Zakiyah Franklin and more, the Jayhawks are ranked 3rd in the Big 12 preseason poll. But they think they’re fully capable of winning the conference title.

“Our men’s basketball program has set such a high standard. We’re jealous, and our players are hungry. They want to be part of competing for championships in the Big 12, and I think that’s a good bar to set,” said head coach Brandon Schneider.

“Losing seasons, always ranked 10th,” said senior center Taiyanna Jackson. “So us being ranked third that gives us the momentum you know, but the expectation is always high. We wanna be ranked higher than where we are already, we wanna be AP ranked.”

“Kinda moreso a player led team, but we also want to incorporate our younger players as well. Kinda just take them under our wing,” Franklin added.

And five star freshman S’Mya Nichols out of Kansas City is someone fans should definitely be excited about.

“There’s potentially more pressure on somebody locally, and who’s expected to be a starter and be a major contributor,” Coach Schneider said about the guard. “But I would think there’s four players alongside her that can take a lot of pressure off, and let her play free. She’s got a chance to be one of the better freshmen in the country.”

The Jayhawks open their season at home hosting Northeastern State on November 8th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.