Kansas Supreme Court upheld Topeka man’s conviction in connection to fatal crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court upheld a Topeka man’s conviction for a fatal crash while fleeing from police.

Kansas Supreme Court officials said Brandon Jordan is serving a life sentence for charges including felony murder, fleeing police, forgery and identity theft.

Topeka Police say Jordan tried to pass a fake check at a bank in 2019 and sped away from officers responding to the call. The chase ended when Jordan ran a stop sign and crashed into an SUV, killing its driver, Dennis Affolter.

The court rejected Jordan’s arguments questioning whether jurors truly reached a unanimous verdict and that statements he made to police shortly after the crash should not have been allowed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.