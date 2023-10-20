Kansas Supreme Court upheld Topeka man’s conviction in connection to fatal crash

The Kansas Supreme Court upheld a Topeka man’s conviction for a fatal crash while fleeing from...
The Kansas Supreme Court upheld a Topeka man’s conviction for a fatal crash while fleeing from police.(WGEM)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court upheld a Topeka man’s conviction for a fatal crash while fleeing from police.

Kansas Supreme Court officials said Brandon Jordan is serving a life sentence for charges including felony murder, fleeing police, forgery and identity theft.

Topeka Police say Jordan tried to pass a fake check at a bank in 2019 and sped away from officers responding to the call. The chase ended when Jordan ran a stop sign and crashed into an SUV, killing its driver, Dennis Affolter.

The court rejected Jordan’s arguments questioning whether jurors truly reached a unanimous verdict and that statements he made to police shortly after the crash should not have been allowed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation
A shooting with two victims happened in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore, Topeka Police confirm.
Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting
FILE - A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
Affidavit reveals mother of murdered child previously investigated

Latest News

K-State women's basketball at Big 12 Media Days
K-State women’s basketball previews 2023-24 season at Big 12 Media Days
Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson speaks at Big 12 Media Days
Kansas women’s basketball previews the 2023-24 season at Big 12 Media Days
Washburn University President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek sent a statement to students and staff...
Washburn University President sent statement regarding community violence to students, staff
Kansas Prep Zone Football
WEEK 8: Kansas Prep Zone Preview