Kansas lawmakers could get pay raise that nearly doubles current salary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas state representatives and senators may get a pay raise that nearly doubles their current salary. On Thursday, a commission appointed to study lawmakers’ pay approved the proposal.

With the increase, most state lawmakers would make nearly $58,000 per year. Those in leadership positions would also see a boost with the Senate president and House speaker getting more than $85,000 per year. The pay raises, planned for 2025, would also apply to the executive branch with the governor getting $174,000 per year and the Kansas secretary of state, state treasurer and insurance commissioner jumping to nearly $161,000.

Wichita State University Political Science Professor Dr. Neal Allen said the pay increases will help to keep more state officials in office.

“Our current pay of legislators is entirely too low. It drives out good people and it also gives us a legislature that is over reliant on people who are independently wealthy or who have businesses that they can carry on while also being in the legislature,” Dr. Allen said.

He also said the increases would help to offset the cost of housing in Topeka during the legislative session that kicks off in January and continues into May.

