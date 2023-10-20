K-State women’s basketball previews 2023-24 season at Big 12 Media Days

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On the first official day of practice, Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie said he thinks this could be his best team ever in Manhattan. That sentiment was echoed at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday.

“I do. I tell you what gives me the confidence to say that is just simply their work ethic,” Coach Mittie said. “And I would say that most years I’ve felt good about our work ethic. But they’re in the gym as a roster more than any team I’ve had.”

“Sustaining that momentum and intentionality and work throughout the season. And like Coach Mittie says, not being afraid to fail,” said center Ayoka Lee.

The Wildcats were ranked 4th in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, but no one should be surprised if they finish much higher.

“There are some high expectations there, and that is possible, but we gotta put the work in every day, and just keep focusing on what we need to focus on,” said guard Gabby Gregory.

“It’s a lot of pressure but we also at the same time know we’ve earned to be in this spot that we’re in,” guard Serena Sundell said. “So I think we just have to continue to lean on each other.”

Gabby Gregory led the league in scoring last year, but she actually transferred from Oklahoma to K-State a year ago because she wanted to play with Ayoka Lee.

Now that Yokie’s back from a year-long injury, fans get to see that duo in action for the first time.

“If you ask anybody that’s had to play against her, it’s not very fun,” Gregory said about Lee. “She’s just very dominant. I don’t think there’s anybody like her in the country, so you want to play with people like that.”

“It means a lot to me that Gabby wants to play with me,” Lee said. “She’s definitely a player I want to play with. I did not very much like playing against her.”

The ‘Cats are excited to watch them work the court together.

“Yokie didn’t come back to score 62 in a game. She came back to do something special for K-State,” Coach Mittie added. “Gabby didn’t come back to be the Big 12 leading scorer, she came back to play with Yokie.”

Add in the Glenn twins, Serena Sundell, and Louisville transfer Zyanna Walker, and this becomes a scary team to face.

They’ll get the season started on November 6th, hosting Presbytarian at Bramlage Coliseum.

