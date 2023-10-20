Homicide victim identified in overnight shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 35-year-old Trevon Praylow has been identified as the victim in a shooting that happened around 12:30 in the morning on Oct. 20.

Topeka Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore St.

Upon arrival, they located two adults suffering from gunshot wounds, one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is being investigated as the 32nd homicide in Topeka this year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.