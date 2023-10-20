Gwen Stefani gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.
Gwen Stefani accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gwen Stefani has been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her own star.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by her husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.

With multiple hits that set the soundtrack for the late 90s and 2000s, there’s “No Doubt” Stefani’s star is overdue.

That’s something nice to have under her feet as she walks into spider webs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
FILE - A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
Affidavit reveals mother of murdered child previously investigated

Latest News

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
FILE - Prior to the attack in September 2022, Emanuel shouted racial slurs at the group from...
Florida man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for trying to run over 6 Black men
A boil water advisory was rescinded for the City of Ozawkie in Jefferson County.
Boil water advisory rescinded for City of Ozawkie in Jefferson County
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
LIVE: House Republicans rejecting Jim Jordan for a third time as he tries for speaker’s gavel
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW chief to say whether auto strikes will grow from the 34,000 workers now on picket lines