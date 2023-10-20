Future of ‘Tammy’s Billard Airport Restaurant’ discussed at town hall meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At a town hall meeting for tenants of Billard Airport Thursday night, some people expressed displeasure over what they feel is an attempt to drive out Tammy’s Billard Airport Restaurant as the airport continues to expand into a new terminal location.

“I just have felt it’s terrible. I frequent the airport café, and I feel it’s terrible that the lady who is running it now is not gonna be moved over into the new one,” said Jeff Lacrone.

Lisa Stubbs said there have been no efforts to remove Tammy’s Airport Restaurant.

“There has been no decision about who the new restaurant owner will be that will be in the new terminal building. That has yet to be determined, and so anybody saying that has already been decided is simply incorrect,” said Stubbs, MTAA chair.

Stubbs said the MTAA is simply following standard procedure.

“There is a process that we have to go by when we’re looking to bring in any new operator or process of soliciting bids, and it’s called an RFP, a ‘request for proposal,’ said Stubbs. “So we’re basically just following the procedures that we do on everything else at MTAA to go out and ask for people to give us a request for proposal. All ones that are deemed sufficient and complete, will be considered and then a choice will be made from the ones that we receive.”

Jeff LaCrone said Tammy’s restaurant is an institution in Topeka that he would hate to see close its doors.

“The only restaurant in Topeka I’ll go into and get a cup of coffee, and if I’m out and they’re not getting me one, I’ll go fill it up myself. It’s just like home, everybody loves Tammy. She either loves you or hates you and most people she loves.”

Stubbs did say Tammy has submitted an RFP for her restaurant, though no timetable was given for when MTAA will make its decision.

The new terminal at Billard Airport is set to be completed by June of 2024.

