Friday forecast: A warm end to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the continued unseasonably mild temperatures through early next week. While there is a low chance for rain Sunday into Sunday night, most spots will remain dry. Better chance of rain exists next week although with uncertainty on specifics.

Taking Action:

Don’t cancel outdoor plans Sunday with the rain chance. It won’t be heavy even if there is rain, especially during the day. Model uncertainty exists on specific details including timing on whether rain holds off until Sunday night or there is rain during the day Sunday.

There will be rain next week, it’s just a matter of how much and specific timing. Models are leaning toward most spots getting at least 0.30″ and several areas even getting at least 1″. Right now Wednesday is looking to be the highest probability of rain during the day for most areas having an impact on any outdoor plans.



Confidence remains high on the overall weather pattern through this weekend and even into early next week. Toward the end of the week and next weekend there remains a large difference in the computer models on the temperature and precipitation forecast so keep checking back daily.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds W 5-10 (gusts may still be around 15 mph) but definitely much nicer conditions vs last Friday’s 50s and gusts exceeding 25 mph especially if you have any evening plans.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds SW/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a low chance for a few spotty showers. Most spots will remain dry. Highs will range from low-mid 70s north to upper 70s south. IF there is more clouds and rain in some areas, mid-upper 60s for highs are possible especially near the Nebraska border.

Will keep a low chance of rain and a possible t-storm in the forecast for Sunday night with Monday mainly dry and mostly sunny. Highs rebound back in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Will continue to monitor if there will be late day storms Tuesday or if the storms hold off until after sunset. With rain lingering for many spots for most of the day Wednesday, that will limit the warming trend through the day so tricky to be able to pinpoint the forecast high.

Models are trending dry Thursday with uncertainty on Friday so by no means is this forecast set in stone. Models also differ on location of a colder air mass and how far south the colder air gets. One model keeps the colder air near the Canada border Friday and Saturday while the other one has it all the way down into Texas. This is literally the difference of either highs in the 40s and 50s or staying in the 70s especially for Friday and next weekend.

At least the long range model has been consistent on Halloween remaining dry but now it’s indicating temperatures closer to 40° by 7pm rather than near 60°.

