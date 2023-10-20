Fire crews extinguish apartment fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews extinguished an apartment fire around midnight on Friday, Oct. 20 in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Fire Department officials said the crews responded to a multi-story residential fire around 12 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at 309 SE Lawrence St. Upon arrival, fire crews observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initiated an offensive attack. Firefighters performed a primary search and all discovered that all occupants were able to exit the structure prior to their arrival. Crews were then able to extinguish the fire.

Topeka Fire Department officials indicated the Investigation Unit responded to the incident to determine the origin and cause fore the fire. The following is a brief summary:

After a preliminary investigation, the fire cause is undetermined.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The estimated loss from this incident is approximately $35,000, with $30,000 associated with structural loss and $5,000 associated with content loss.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

TFD response included three Truck Companies, four Engine companies, two Battalion Chiefs and two Aerial Companies.

Assisting agencies include the Topeka Fire Department, American Medical Response Evergy and Kansas Gas Service

