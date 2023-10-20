Fillmore Street shooting is now a homicide
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One victim has died following a shooting on SW Fillmore St. on Oct. 20.
Topeka Police responded to the shooting shortly before 12:30 in the morning and located two adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is the 32nd homicide in Topeka this year.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.