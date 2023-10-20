Envista to host Community Shred Day as part of International Credit Union Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union will host a Community Shred Day as part of International Credit Union Week.

Envista Credit Union officials said community members can come safely dispose of any sensitive documents during its Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church parking lot, across from the Envista branch off of 37th and Wanamaker Rd.

“International Credit Union Week serves as a reminder of the ‘Envista Difference’,” said Erika McNeill, engagement coordinator for Envista. “We not only serve our members’ financial needs, but the needs of the communities that we serve. We invite the community to join in spreading kindness, making a positive impact, and celebrating what makes our communities great.”

Envista Credit Union officials said they kicked off a week of kindness and community support that truly embodies the “Envista Difference.” With a strong commitment to taking care of people, Envista has engaged in various activities that showcase their dedication to the communities they serve.

Envista Credit Union officials indicated Envista started the week by showing support for Lawrence schools by surprising 21 schools with check donations, totaling $4,501. Envista is here to support local schools as they nurture growth and opportunities for children.

In addition, Envista surprised community members with sunflower bouquets, visiting local coffee shops, hospitals, grocery stores and on campus at Washburn University to brighten people’s day.

Envista’s goal during International Credit Union Week is to make kindness contagious. They teamed up with local partners in need of assistance. They set up food drives for Junior League and Freedom Home, their EnvistaCares Challenge partner for the month of October, and a hygiene drive for Valeo. Staff, Envista members and the community were encouraged throughout the week to give and to remind them that generosity matters, and kindness is a movement that we can all be part of.

Envista Credit Union officials said they are a full-service financial institution established in 1957 to help members achieve their financial goals by providing quality products and services. Envista currently has more than $500 million in assets and serves more than 45,000 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence, and Hutchinson. For more information visit www.envistacu.com.

