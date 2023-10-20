East Topeka Senior Center plans Game Night, celebrates new United Way partnership

Game Night at East Topeka Senior Center starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at 432 SE Norwood St.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - East Topeka Senior Center is working with United Way of Kaw Valley to keep their neighbors connected. They also have a fun event coming up to bring people in!

Deborah Dawkins, the center’s executive director, and board member Lea Ann Curtis visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the center’s activities.

Dawkins says East Topeka Senior Center is located in Rice Community Center, 432 SE Norwood, but serves people throughout the city, thanks to its transportation services.

The center is pleased to now serve as a host site for the UWKV Community Navigator program. Curtis explained that the program connects seniors with various services available in the community. It not only gives them information, but it can take the step of making arrangements for further assistance or appointments.

With so much to offer, Dawkins said she wanted a way to make the center social hub for seniors with a fun, casual event. The goal led to planning their upcoming Game Night. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at East Topeka Senior Center, 432 SE Norwood St. Dawkins said a variety of games will be available for people to join in whatever they’d like.

Admission is free. Dinner will be available for $5, with non-alcoholic drinks for $1.

