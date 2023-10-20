Downtown Manhattan held its last Third Thursday of the year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last Third Thursday event of the year this evening.

The community got to enjoy entertainment, local artistry, and much more. For the 3rd year in a row, Incite MHK and Nordic Thunder were there for the Big Air Little Apple III air guitar play-offs. Poyntz Ave was closed to vehicular traffic as the event was also a Common Consumption Area and patrons were allowed to consume alcohol on the street and sidewalk. The community also enjoyed long-time favorites like the Bourbon & Baker Cake Walk, hands-on kids’ projects from the Wonder Workshop, a fashion show, a Stein hoisting competition, and a brand new interactive, rolling art wall.

“A lot of exciting ideas being generated by everybody in the community I as a planner have just been pleasantly surprised with the amount of creativity and vision that our community has,” said Gina Snyder, executive director of Downtown Manhattan Inc.

The Community Development Department (CDD) was also present at Third Thursday to get community feedback on the Beyond Tomorrow Downtown Plan. Community Development staff had four engagement and listening stations downtown. The community interacted with some Lego models representing development scenarios at specific sections of the downtown district. CDD staff was present to share how the models reflect the community feedback gathered during the past seven months.

”The thing about this event is it really celebrates local and local talent and it kind of like a showcase that happens every Third Thursday and that’s what I think really means a lot to the community.” said Ben Chmiel, senior planner for CDD for the City of Manhattan.

City staff and downtown volunteers are hoping the exhibits are able to gather input and creative ideas for the future of the district.

