Crews quickly contain hotel fire in Manhattan

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews quickly contained a hotel fire in Manhattan, Kan.

Manhattan Fire Department officials said they were dispatched for a report of a fire alarm sounding around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 to the Quality Inn & Suites located at 150 East Poyntz Ave. While heading to the report, dispatch advised this was a possible fire and more units were dispatched. Crews found a mulch fire had spread into an exterior wall of the building. Crews evacuated the building, opened the wall and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Manhattan Fire Department officials said a total of six firefighters responded on five fire apparatus with the last units clearing at around 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Manhattan Fire Department officials indicated the building is a three-story hotel that is currently under a building permit for repairs to the upper floors of the structure. The building was able to remain occupied after the fire.

Manhattan Fire Department officials noted the estimated loss associated with the fire is about $2,000 for contents and $5,000 for the structure.

Manhattan Fire Department officials said the owner is listed at Krishna Hospitality, Inc. with the registered agent listed as Nitin Patel of Lawrence, Kan.

Manhattan Fire Department officials noted the cause of the fire was accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

