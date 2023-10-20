Brown County Sheriff warns residents of scam calls involving property owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff is warning residents of scams in the area.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant warned residents about a scam involving the Publishers Clearing House. Sheriff Merchant said residents are being contacted by people posing as representatives from Publishers Clearing House. Residents are being told that they have won millions of dollars and a new vehicle, but they have to pay a processing fee to get these prizes. The caller is insistent that the residents provide their bank information so the prizes may be awarded.

Sheriff Merchant said to remember that this is a scam. You will never be asked for this information by a credible caller. Never give out your information over the phone or computer.

Officials with Brown County Sheriff’s Office indicated another scam is new to the area as several county residents have been contacted by phone about the sale of their property. Scammers are calling landowners inquiring if their land or property is for sale and what it would take to purchase. Residents are being told that money can be transferred into their banking account immediately if they would agree to a price. People have reported that the calls come up as unknown or blocked on their caller IDs.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said so far no one has been made a victim of this scam. It appears that the caller is trying to get county residents to provide their personal information so they can gain access to your financial information.

Sheriff Merchant said to never give out your banking or personal information to anyone. If you feel you have been victim of this or any other scam, contact your local law enforcement at once.

Sheriff Merchant said he appreciates the public for bringing this new scam to his attention.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.