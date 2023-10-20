Boil water advisory rescinded for City of Ozawkie in Jefferson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory was rescinded for the City of Ozawkie in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) officials said they have rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Ozawkie public water supply system located in Jefferson County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials said public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE officials indicated laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Ozawkie indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

KDHE officials said for consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-876-2550 or call KDHE at 785-296-5514.

KDHE officials noted for consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.