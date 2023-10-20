TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Blue-green algae watch for Lake Shawnee has been lifted, it was issued on Sept. 26.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says a sampling that was taken on Monday, October 16, has cleared Lake Shawnee’s advisory to be lifted.

According to KDHE, the data from the samples indicated the lake is below advisory thresholds.

