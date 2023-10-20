Bison, Beef, and Bourbon offered fun entertainment for a great cause

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation held its Bison, Beef, and Bourbon event this evening at the Stanley Stout Center.

The 4th annual fundraiser supports the Foundation. Local vendors came such as Kite’s Aggieville Drafthouse along with signature cocktails made with Mark Nutsch’s famous Horse Solider bourbon, cocktails from Boot Hill Distillery, a selection of complimentary beer from Manhattan Brewing Company, and wine supplied by The Fridge.

There was also live entertainment featuring Manhattan’s own Dave Lewis as well and guests could bid on unique and exclusive items in the silent and live auctions throughout the evening.

”We had over 300 people come and many sponsors of tables that are willing to dedicate time, resources, and funds to the mission of the Flint Hills Discovery Center which is to preserve the Flint Hills in Kansas for future generations, educate about them, provide outreach and awareness,” said Bruce Snead, board member for the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Flint Hills Discovery Center youth educational programs.

