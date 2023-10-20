Bicyclist suffers minor injuries following accident with truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist suffered minor injuries after an incident with a pickup truck on Friday night.

Around 5:24 p.m., the Topeka Police Department arrived on the scene at 25 St. and California Ave. near Walmart in response to a bike and vehicle accident.

According to local authorities, the area was temporarily closed down to due the potential of major injuries to the bicyclist.

However, after the patient was transported to a local hospital, their injuries were downgraded to minor.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.