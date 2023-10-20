Advent of new scholarship programs attract more Shawnee county students to Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A growing number of Shawnee County students are choosing Washburn University to continue their education after the school unveiled new scholarships aimed at local students in May.

Just before the ‘22-’23 academic year ended, Washburn University announced the ‘Together We Thrive’ initiative, which included the Thrives Scholarship and the Promise Scholarship. In September, WU reported enrollment growth for the first time in a decade, and now after reviewing the data, attributes the growth to those programs.

As the university sees more Shawnee County students in its classrooms, school officials see this as a step toward accomplishing broader goals.

“Having a highly qualified workforce is at the foundation of being able to have a thriving economy,” says Dr. Juliann Mazacheck, president of Washburn University. “And being able to attract new businesses, grow new businesses, open new businesses, and that will help us in the future become even more thriving economy than we have right now.”

She says scholarships like these help ensure a brighter future for Topeka and Shawnee County.

“Our best and our brightest,” she says. “All of our students are homegrown talent staying right here at home to make sure that Topeka is the very best that it can be in the future.”

The Thrives Scholarship is for students who graduated from a county high school or home school program.

“They will get $1,000 a year for four years,” says Dr. Mazacheck. “On top of everything else, all their other scholarships that they might receive.”

And the promise scholarship helps income-eligible students attend.

“That is for families of with income of $75,000 or less that we guarantee that your student can go to Washburn tuition free.”

Dr. Mazacheck says the benefits of such scholarships are twofold.

“We are just excited to see what this scholarship program can mean for the future in terms of keeping our students here right in in Shawnee County,” she says. “But also being able to help students who might not otherwise be able to go to college to be able to go after high school and receive the training and education that they so much want.”

Dr. Mazacheck told 13 News that these programs could change to include more students in the future as it grows and develops.

