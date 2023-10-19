YouthBuild Bountiful Bridges Program offers workshops for young adults to strive for success

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the recent announcement of the Manhattan Housing Authority being awarded a $1.5 million pre-apprenticeship grant by the U.S. Department of Labor, YouthBuild in Manhattan announced the acceptance of an application for the inaugural YouthBuild Bountiful Bridges program sponsored by UFM Community Learning Center.

“Youthbuild actually brings everything together where we’re able to over the next 4 years see 60 students that are coming out of poverty and go through and get trained and solar and permaculture and have these skills that will take them into the next generation and build more homes that are affordable for our community and across our state,” said Aaron Estabrook, executive director of the Manhattan Housing Authority.

The program aims to educate and train young individuals, aged 16 to 24, for jobs in high-demand industries, with a focus on building or rehabilitating affordable housing in the Manhattan community. Youth entering the program will have access to daily GED support, pre-apprenticeship job certificates, and a positive hands-on youth development environment for them to thrive.

“Students are excited to have a place where experiential learning, service learning, leadership, where they belong instead of being a place where the system is just a struggle for them, so this is an alternative to traditional k-12 education,” said Lisa Bietau, co-director of YouthBuild Bountiful Bridge Program.

“These young adults are maybe in a job that isn’t producing enough income for their independence they may be struggling for daily survival and just need the support of a program like this. We are working on things like financial literacy, we’re working on organization, we’re having them understand the network and the opportunities in our community which aren’t always obvious,” said Bietau.

The program addresses regional labor market shortages, particularly in the construction and green build industries. With the City of Manhattan 2023 Market Analysis indicating a need for over 3,000 new homes in the next 20 years, the initiative plays a pivotal role in addressing housing demands while providing invaluable skills to the youth.

“They offer certain trades that we don’t offer but we do offer solar and permaculture which isn’t in the Job Corp catalog so we’re able to enhance the trades that they bring to state actually and we’re able to take those kids and put them in the community to do community engage construction to build homes that they actually may be able to live in themselves,” said Estabrook.

YouthBuild in Manhattan is a transformational initiative aimed at equipping young individuals with the skills and knowledge they need for a brighter future. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, the program offers hands-on training, education, and leadership development, with a focus on sustainable construction and renewable energy.

For those wanting to sign up and join the program, contact Lisa Bietau at lisa@tryufm.org or call her at (785)539-8763.

