Wednesday’s Child - Brayden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is only 11 years old, but he is one, organized kid!

Tonight, we meet Brayden. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’d love to put his life in order with the help of a forever family.

It’s safe to say, Gary’s Farm Fest doesn’t host a lot of kids as thoughtful as Brayden.

“This is my checklist. For pumpkin patch, for everything we need to do. I already did the corn hut so I checked it off, I asked about the goat mountain, Gary’s corn maze, and corn pit. So, if I see some more, I’ll just add some more. Yeah, I’m a planner.”

With so much to do, Brayden wants to make sure he doesn’t miss anything. At school, he hates to miss free time. It’s his favorite part of the sixth grade.

“We usually get free time and I play on the computer, and I play Switch which has Mario on it. Super Mario Bros.”

Someday, Brayden wants to do more in the classroom and become the teacher instead of the student.

“Cause I wanna teach stuff.”

But before that, he hopes to be discovered by an adoptive family. Brayden asks that they be nice, active, and most of all give him a place to call home.

“I really want to have a family and not be homeless.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

