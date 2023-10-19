Washburn University gears up for federal FAFSA overhaul

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is gearing up for a federal FAFSA overhaul.

Washburn University officials said paying for college can be a daunting challenge for students and families alike. To make the financial process easier to navigate and understand, Washburn University announced on Thursday, Oct. 19 that it will join the College Cost Transparency Initiative.

Washburn University officials indicated with the move, effective Nov. 1, Washburn pledges its commitment to the following:

Ensuring costs are understandable for students and their families.

Describing all types of aid in standardized, plain language.

Providing an estimate of a student’s total Cost of Attendance, including a breakdown of costs to be paid to the university and to other sources.

Providing the type and source of all financial aid being offered.

Washburn University officials said with federal guidelines set to change this year for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), Washburn University’s Financial Aid Office also is shifting its focus to a more public-facing role. That shift includes adding four full-time employees focused on outreach to students and families for financial aid.

“Students do not need to be an expert on the FAFSA or FAFSA changes, that is why we’re here,” said Ginger McBride, financial aid advisor at Washburn. “It’s really easy for people to think once they click submit on their FAFSA, they’re done. But when we receive your FAFSA from the federal student aid website, sometimes there is additional information that’s needed. It is important to stay in touch with us about your financial aid.”

According to Washburn University officials, the FAFSA, which typically opens in October, will open in December this year as a result of the federal changes, making public outreach more important than ever. Washburn also moved its priority deadline for receiving the FAFSA for next school year back to Feb. 15, 2024, to allow students more time to apply and take advantage of financial aid opportunities.

“The financial aid landscape for college students is about to see a major shift, and we will ensure students understand where their financial aid dollars are coming from – what they have to pay back, what they do not have to pay back – and what the total cost of attending Washburn will be for them personally,” said Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, Washburn University. “When the FAFSA opens up, we will provide outreach, workshops and resources to make sure our students are in the best possible position to succeed in college and beyond.”

In addition to improving financial aid transparency, Washburn University said they recently partnered with Azura Credit Union to offer financial literacy resources to first-year students through its WU Financial Wellness program. Washburn also has made increased affordability a major priority in the past year, introducing new GPA-based merit scholarships worth up to $20,000 over four years, the Together We Thrive program and Scholarship Universe, a scholarship-matching tool for current and admitted students.

Washburn University noted to learn more about scholarship options at Washburn, click HERE. To make an appointment with a Washburn financial aid advisor, call 785-670-1151 or email financialaid@washburn.edu. To apply to Washburn University, click HERE.

