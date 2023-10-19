Washburn University to celebrate Homecoming with ‘Boots, Bling & Bods’ theme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is gearing up to celebrate homecoming with this year’s theme - “Boots, Bling & Bods.”

Washburn University officials said they will celebrate Homecoming on Oct. 23-28 with a program of traditions for students, alumni, faculty and the community. The Washburn Homecoming events showcase the Ichabod spirit and this year’s theme.

“Homecoming is such a special part of the Washburn experience and I really love helping bring it to life for our community,” said Liz Duvall, senior and Homecoming fellow for Washburn University. “The Homecoming committee and I are excited to introduce a few new things this year – spirit week with a different theme for each day and an enhanced tailgate will replace the parade.”

Washburn University officials indicated this year, Homecoming will also include the inauguration of the university’s 15th president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 in Lee Arena.

Washburn University officials provided the following schedule of events:

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Rising Stars Variety Show

6 - 8 p.m.

Washburn Rooms A and B, Memorial Union

Washburn University officials said this was formerly known as “Open Mic Night.” Washburn students will show their talent, whether that be singing, dancing or a comedy skit, etc. They will announce the Ichabods of Honor nominees during the Variety Show.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Scorch on the Porch - Presidential Edition

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Memorial Union

Washburn University officials indicated Scorch on the Porch with President Mazachek in honor of her inauguration on Oct. 27. The Washburn Alumni Association and Foundation will provide free food, music and games for the Washburn community. The Ichabod Shop will be having a t-shirt sale and Washburn Student Government Association (WSGA) will provide giveaways.

Homecoming Dance hosted by the Campus Activity Board

7 - 9 p.m., Washburn Rooms A and B, Memorial Union

Washburn University officials said students can dance the night away at the Saddle Saloon. We’ll have dancing, food, a photo booth, casino activities and more.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Yell Like Hell

7 p.m.

Lee Arena

Washburn University officials said students, faculty and staff can get pumped up for Homecoming tailgating and the football game. Athletic teams, sorority and fraternity groups and other student organizations will show us their moves in the name of school spirit.

Friday, Oct. 27

Inauguration Ceremony

3 p.m.

Lee Arena

Inauguration Public Reception

4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Lee Arena

Washburn University officials said this year’s Homecoming includes a very special event, the inauguration festivities celebrating Washburn University’s new president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, who became the first woman to lead this historic institution on Feb. 1. Special activities are scheduled for students, faculty, staff, alumni and community supporters throughout Washburn Homecoming week. The public is also invited to attend the Inauguration ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 in Lee Arena on the Washburn campus. Join Washburn as it celebrates its history, staying true to its mission of serving all students and growing in partnership with its community to build a bold future. Together we thrive!

Saturday, Oct. 28

Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Washburn Alumni Association and Foundation

8 - 10 a.m.

Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center

Washburn University officials said free for children 5 and under, $5 for adults. For more information and tickets, click HERE.

Homecoming Football Game Tailgating

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Memorial Union Lawn and around Yager Stadium

Washburn University officials indicated tailgating will be supercharged for Homecoming 2023 with performances from student organizations, participation from community groups and Dr. Mazachek will speak.

Homecoming Football Game

1 p.m.

Yager Stadium

Washburn University noted they will take on Northwest Missouri State University for their Homecoming game. Ichabods of Honor winners will be announced during halftime.

