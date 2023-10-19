Washburn University to celebrate Homecoming with ‘Boots, Bling & Bods’ theme

Washburn University is gearing up to celebrate homecoming with this year’s theme - “Boots,...
Washburn University is gearing up to celebrate homecoming with this year’s theme - “Boots, Bling & Bods.”(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is gearing up to celebrate homecoming with this year’s theme - “Boots, Bling & Bods.”

Washburn University officials said they will celebrate Homecoming on Oct. 23-28 with a program of traditions for students, alumni, faculty and the community. The Washburn Homecoming events showcase the Ichabod spirit and this year’s theme.

“Homecoming is such a special part of the Washburn experience and I really love helping bring it to life for our community,” said Liz Duvall, senior and Homecoming fellow for Washburn University. “The Homecoming committee and I are excited to introduce a few new things this year – spirit week with a different theme for each day and an enhanced tailgate will replace the parade.”

Washburn University officials indicated this year, Homecoming will also include the inauguration of the university’s 15th president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 in Lee Arena.

Washburn University officials provided the following schedule of events:

Tuesday, Oct. 24

  • Rising Stars Variety Show
  • 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Washburn Rooms A and B, Memorial Union

Washburn University officials said this was formerly known as “Open Mic Night.” Washburn students will show their talent, whether that be singing, dancing or a comedy skit, etc. They will announce the Ichabods of Honor nominees during the Variety Show.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

  • Scorch on the Porch - Presidential Edition
  • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Memorial Union

Washburn University officials indicated Scorch on the Porch with President Mazachek in honor of her inauguration on Oct. 27. The Washburn Alumni Association and Foundation will provide free food, music and games for the Washburn community. The Ichabod Shop will be having a t-shirt sale and Washburn Student Government Association (WSGA) will provide giveaways.

Homecoming Dance hosted by the Campus Activity Board

7 - 9 p.m., Washburn Rooms A and B, Memorial Union

Washburn University officials said students can dance the night away at the Saddle Saloon. We’ll have dancing, food, a photo booth, casino activities and more.

Thursday, Oct. 26

  • Yell Like Hell
  • 7 p.m.
  • Lee Arena

Washburn University officials said students, faculty and staff can get pumped up for Homecoming tailgating and the football game. Athletic teams, sorority and fraternity groups and other student organizations will show us their moves in the name of school spirit.

Friday, Oct. 27

  • Inauguration Ceremony
  • 3 p.m.
  • Lee Arena
  • Inauguration Public Reception
  • 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
  • Lee Arena

Washburn University officials said this year’s Homecoming includes a very special event, the inauguration festivities celebrating Washburn University’s new president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, who became the first woman to lead this historic institution on Feb. 1. Special activities are scheduled for students, faculty, staff, alumni and community supporters throughout Washburn Homecoming week. The public is also invited to attend the Inauguration ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 in Lee Arena on the Washburn campus. Join Washburn as it celebrates its history, staying true to its mission of serving all students and growing in partnership with its community to build a bold future. Together we thrive!

Saturday, Oct. 28

  • Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Washburn Alumni Association and Foundation
  • 8 - 10 a.m.
  • Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center

Washburn University officials said free for children 5 and under, $5 for adults. For more information and tickets, click HERE.

  • Homecoming Football Game Tailgating
  • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Memorial Union Lawn and around Yager Stadium

Washburn University officials indicated tailgating will be supercharged for Homecoming 2023 with performances from student organizations, participation from community groups and Dr. Mazachek will speak.

  • Homecoming Football Game
  • 1 p.m.
  • Yager Stadium

Washburn University noted they will take on Northwest Missouri State University for their Homecoming game. Ichabods of Honor winners will be announced during halftime.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally
Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be...
Topeka woman charged with felony murder in connection with 4-year-old daughter’s death
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera

Latest News

FILE
Nebraska women injured after rear-end collision in Hiawatha
Topeka Municipal Court resumes customer service operations following temporary closure
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is set for the fall trout stocking at Lake Shawnee in...
Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec set for fall trout stocking at Lake Shawnee
FILE
Two charged in Kansas City scheme that invovled $1 million, nuclear weapons