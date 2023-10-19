Warm and calm to close out the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures throughout NE Kansas shot up towards 80 degrees this afternoon, a feat which will likely be replicated for Friday.

Above average temperatures were felt throughout much of the plains today, where many areas saw the thermometer approach the lower 80s, if not already reaching there! Sunny and calm conditions continued from the last several days, but the uptick in warmth will be a new part of our forecast that will continue for Friday.

Thursday night low temperatures should hover around 50 degrees, as light winds stay weak out of the NW and clear skies prevail. Friday should see those of us that didn’t reach 80 today hit that mark, with Topeka in particular forecast to hit 83! If this forecast verifies, that would put the high temperature for Oct 20th over 15 degrees above the seasonal average!

This warmth won’t last especially long, however, as temperatures should return to the 70s on Saturday. Winds should pick up Saturday morning out of the north, and that will cool down NE Kansas to a more seasonal range of temperatures to round out the week. Sunny and calm conditions are expected to continue over this time, and the chances for rain remain very low through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.