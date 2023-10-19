Valley Falls begins Stage 1 of Emergency Water Plan due to water elevation of Perry Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Valley Falls is initiating Stage 1 of the Emergency Water Plan due to the water elevation of Perry Lake.

City of Valley Falls officials said at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, the City Council unanimously voted to begin Stage 1 of the Valley Falls Emergency Water Plan effective as of Thursday, Oct. 19. The water elevation of Perry Lake caused by the drought is the driving force of this action. The goal of this alert is to heighten awareness of the public on the water conditions and to maintain the integrity of the water supply system.

Stage 1 is triggered by one of three of the following:

The City storage has fallen below 85 percent of capacity.

The demand for one day is in excess of 275,000 gallons per day.

The Perry Lake water level falls to an elevation of 890 feet.

According to the City of Valley Falls, in 30 days, Perry Lake has fallen 1.71 feet in elevation. As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, the Perry Lake elevation was at 890.27 feet and continues to drop at an average rate of .069 feet per day.

The City of Valley Falls officials indicated they urge residents and businesses to conserve water. The conservation measures are not mandatory. The public should curtail outdoor water use and make efficient use of indoor water. This can be done by:

Washing full loads of laundry

Take showers instead of full baths. Cut down time in the shower.

Don’t let faucets run while washing dishes, brushing teeth, etc.

Don’t let toilets run.

Limit outdoor water activities such as washing cars, watering lawns, or filling swimming pools.

Officials said the City’s main source of water comes from the Delaware River. Water is gravity-fed into a pit that is pumped out into a settling pond which then goes to the Water Treatment Plant. The City has added sandbags across the rock weir in the Delaware River to hold water back and prevent the cavitation of the River pumps. Cavitation is damaging to the pumps and lines feeding the Water System.

The City of Valley Falls officials indicated they will continue to monitor water conditions and the Perry Lake Elevation daily. Leaks of the public water system will be repaired within 24 hours of detection. Stage 2 will be triggered when Perry Lake reaches an elevation of 889 feet.

City of Valley Falls said they will continue to notify the public through local news and media outlets and the City’s Facebook page.

Click HERE to view a full copy of the Water Emergency Plan on the City’s website.

For any questions, please contact the City Hall at (785) 945-6612 Option 2. Questions can also be emailed to cityadmin@valleyfalls.org.

