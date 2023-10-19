Topeka West cancels classes as water main break repairs continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Topeka West have been granted an extra day off school as water main break repairs continue on campus.

Administrators at Topeka West High School made the announcement early Thursday morning, Oct. 19.

The break was reported just before the end of school on Wednesday. Repairs began that afternoon and were expected to be completed by Thursday morning.

However, just before 6:30 a.m., school officials notified parents that classes would not be held. Classes will resume as normal on Friday, Oct. 20.

Topeka West noted that students who attend the district college and career fair may continue to do so.

Classes will be held for students in all other USD 501 schools.

