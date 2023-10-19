Topeka Municipal Court resumes customer service operations following temporary closure

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Municipal Court will resume some customer service operations following a temporary closure of the court and Probation and Prosecution Divisions.

City of Topeka officials said the Topeka Municipal Court and Probation and Prosecution Divisions resumed customer-service-facing operations on Thursday, Oct. 19, following a temporary closure of the court.

According to officials with the City of Topeka, effective immediately, the court is resuming in-person and over-the-phone services to its customers and will be working to reschedule dockets and trials that have been canceled this week.

City of Topeka officials indicated dockets and trials remain canceled for the week and will resume on Monday, Oct. 23. All court, probation and prosecution operations will resume as normal on that day.

City of Topeka officials noted the possible cyber security concern was thoroughly investigated, and court operations can resume.

On Monday, Oct. 16, the City of Topeka’s Municipal Court and Probation and Prosecution Divisions closed to the public. The closure was due to an abundance of caution and allowed the City of Topeka to investigate possible security concerns with one of the court’s systems.

