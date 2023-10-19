Topeka City Council Dist. 2: Christina Valdivia-Alcala

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 2 incumbent Christina Valdivia-Alcala visited Tuesday. Valdivia-Alcala is a lifelong Topekan. She says she always was involved in community events and community service, and saw serving on the City Council as another way to give back. She says supporting development in North Topeka and Oakland is a top priority. She’s also been outspoken on the homelessness crisis facing the city. She says it will take a prolonged, multi-faceted approach to address the complex situation.

District 2 encompasses all of the city north of the Kansas River and the Oakland neighborhood.

Craig McCullah is challenging for the seat. He visited Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 10.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.