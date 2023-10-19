Topeka beauty salon adds lounge to enhance experience at the spa

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka beauty salon has expanded its space and services.

La Reina’s Beauty and Spa Owner Khrysten Moser cut the ribbon on Thursday, Oct. 19, on the new La Reina’s Tequila Lounge. The lounge, located next to the salon, offers smoothies, nutritious beverages, and cocktails.

La Reina’s Tequila Lounge is open to everyone, but it was created to enhance the experience for people waiting for their spa appointments.

”It’s just a small, little place where you can enjoy beverages and enjoy a relaxing experience,” said Moser. “I wanted to come up with a way we can enjoy beverages as well, and legally.”

La Reina’s Tequila Lounge is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3414 SW 6th St.

