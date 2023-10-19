Thursday forecast: Mild to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s cloud cover and light rain showers, there will be a lot more sun through at least Saturday with unseasonably warm temperatures. The next possible chance of rain will be Sunday with higher chances for rain next work week.

Taking Action:

Don’t cancel outdoor plans Sunday with the rain chance. It won’t be heavy even if there is rain. Model uncertainty exists on specific details including timing on whether rain holds off until Sunday night or there is rain during the day Sunday. There will be rain next week, it’s just a matter of how much and specific timing. Models are leaning toward most spots getting at least 0.30″ and several areas even getting at least 1″.

Confidence is high on the overall weather pattern through Saturday, slightly lower confidence Sunday especially with the possible rain chance. As for next week, confidence is low especially after Monday. This means there could be changes to the forecast in the coming days so don’t be surprised if we have to tweak temperatures and/or rain chances.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Clouds at times this morning otherwise plenty of sun by this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds NW/W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds W 5-10 (gusts may still be around 15-20 mph) but definitely much nicer conditions vs last week’s 50s and gusts exceeding 25 mph.

A cold front pushes through this weekend leading to a gradual cool down but still remaining above average for this time of year with most spots in the 70s both days. Of course clouds and possible rain would have an impact on temperatures for Sunday when some areas may be in the 60s. Wind gusts will generally be 20-25 mph both days.

As for next week Monday will be dry after some possible early morning rain from Sunday night’s rain chance and highs in the 70s.

By Tuesday models disagree with when rain moves through the area for the week. Most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday night but there is a low chance especially in north-central KS of rain Monday night. On and off showers with a few t-storms at times could last all the way until Saturday morning. There’s also differences in the models on a colder airmass toward the end of the week and how far south it gets and how long it stays. Just to give you an idea one model has NEXT Saturday with highs near 60° but the other model would keep the temperatures in the 40s for the majority of the day.

