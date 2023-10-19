Thousands of new childcare slots to be created with $11.5 million grant in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of new childcare slots are set to be created in Kansas with an additional $11.5 million in grant funds awarded to organizations across the state.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Oct. 19, that the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust released a second round of funding awards to 27 organizations around the state. The funds will create new, sustainable licensed childcare slots and support expanded operations of high-quality affordable programs.

Gov. Kelly noted that the additional grant awards are part of the Child Care Capacity Accelerator Grant Program meant to advance the quick development of additional childcare slots in the Sunflower State.

In June, Kelly said a first round of awards sent more than $43 million to 52 providers and community partnerships to create a total of 4,211 new childcare slots. The second round allocates another $11.4 million for a total of 1,468 more slots.

In total, the Governor indicated that the grant program awarded $55,018,294 to 67 communities and providers to create 5,655 high-quality childcare slots. In both rounds, grantees were required to identify and gather private or community funds to qualify. Those funds account for an additional $67.7 million in matching dollars to expand access to care.

“Building off the grants announced this summer, this funding will be transformational for families and communities across the state,” Kelly said. “Expanding access to high-quality, affordable child care will spur economic growth by allowing more families to participate in the workforce and support the healthy development of Kansas children.”

Kelly said the initial round of grants was provided through federal pandemic funds sent to the state and private sources. The awards announced on Thursday have been provided through the Department for Children and Families from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“Given the high demand for funding in the initial application process, as well as the well-documented need for additional child care capacity across the state, the Kansas Children’s Cabinet is delighted to be able to make additional awards. This is a win for Kansas families that will pay dividends for years to come,” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet. “We appreciate our partners at DCF for providing the extra funds to make this round of awards possible.”

Kelly noted that the funds will be used to support the costs of major operational startup needs like expanded staffing, improved training or the purchase of furniture and equipment.

In Northeast Kansas, the Governor indicated that awardees include, but are not limited to:

Bright Beginnings Child Care Center - Auburn

Children’s Treehouse Learning Center - Lenexa

Community Children’s Center - Lawrence

Delightful Village & Delight Ahead - Kansas City

Doniphan Darlings, Inc. - Highland

Great Adventures LLC - Basehor

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation - Manhattan

The Heritage Home - Topeka

Hilltop Child Development Center, Inc. - Lawrence

Hope Chapel Legends - Kansas City

The Kids Place – Integrated Behavioral Technologies, Inc. - Basehor

KidZone Learning Center of Overland Park, Inc. - Overland Park

The Learning Experience Blue Valley - Overland Park

Little Learners Early Childhood Center – Early Childhood Consultants - Olathe

Open Minds Child Development Center, LLC - Olathe

Outlook Academy - Kansas City

Parkwood Day School Eudora - Eudora

Parkwood Day School of KCK - Leawood

Raising Wildflowers

Shawnee County Collaboration – Greater Topeka Partnership - Topeka

Success by Six - Lawrence

USD 491 Eudora - Eudora

USD 367 and United Way of Miami County - Paola

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.