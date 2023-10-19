Third arrest made in connection with 27th homicide investigation

A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.
A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third arrest has been made in connection with the 27th homicide in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department said a 17-year-old male from Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Murder in the 1st degree, in the commission of a felony
  • Aggravated robbery

Topeka Police Department indicated that officers responded to a shooting around 10:27 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene and the first 17-year-old male was arrested shortly after.

A second 17-year-old male was arrested on October 18 in connection to the homicide investigation.

The deceased was identified as Victor Carlton, 17, of Topeka, making this the 27th homicide investigation of 2023.

