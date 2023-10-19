Snoozing your alarm could have health benefits, study says

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing...
A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t feel bad if you sleep past your first alarm in the morning, a new study says hitting snooze alarm can be beneficial.

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.

The research found that brief snooze periods can help against mood decline, improve cognitive functioning and alleviate sleep inertia.

The study, which was conducted on adults, found that most snoozers are younger, not morning people and they sleep an average of 13 minutes less on workdays than people who never snooze.

In the end, the exact amount of sleep needed is not an exact science.

Research done by the American College of Cardiology indicated that the recommended amount needed is seven to eight hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than a third of people in the U.S. do not get consistent sleep.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally
Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be...
Topeka woman charged with felony murder in connection with 4-year-old daughter’s death
FILE
Topeka woman seriously injured after teen’s attempt to merge onto Highway 75
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi

Latest News

FILE
I-470 exit reopens ahead of schedule as closures remain on I-70, I-470
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga.,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump loss in Georgia
A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky.
Dog donates blood to save kitten
A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky....
Dog donates blood to save kitten