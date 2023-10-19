Shawnee County Commissioners approve Topeka road projects, KDOC therapy dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners approved several requests on Topeka road projects during Thursday’s commission meeting. The board also got to meet a special furry friend.

Commissioners approved a public works contract with SBB Engineering of Topeka for services on the Northwest 46th St. pavement repair and replacement project. Bringing the total sum of costs to $192,624, which will be funded through the 2024, 2025, and possibly the 2026 public works operating budget and the special highway fund.

The Shawnee Co. Public Works requested approval to execute a Kansas Department of Transportation and Shawnee County contract agreement, which will provide up to $1 million for the SW 29th and Auburn Rd. project. This is where USD 437 Auburn-Washburn school district plans to build its new middle school.

Organizers hope the road project will be completed at the same time as the school in time for the 2025-2026 school year.

In addition, the Shawnee County Commission had a special guest.

The Kansas Department of Corrections brought in “Loki,” a Pit Bull mix that is now approved by commissioners to access the Juvenile Detention Center and offer support to the residents in the Juvenile Detention Center classroom.

”He will be in the classroom all day long. Just available to the kids if they need some support or just a little brain break,” said Captain Stephanie Rahn with the Shawnee County Jail. “It reduces anxiety, [and] improves behavior. We have never had any behavioral issues in that program, and we believe those benefits will continue in the classroom.”

Before coming to the Commissioners, the Kansas Department for Children and Families approved Loki’s access to the center, just like all other therapy dogs that participate in the program.

