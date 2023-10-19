Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec set for fall trout stocking at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is set for the fall trout stocking at Lake Shawnee in Topeka, Kan.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials said the annual fall trout stocking is set for Nov. 22 at Lake Shawnee as 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout are released into the lake. The public is able to watch the trout being released at 10 a.m. at the main boat ramp on Beach Dr. off of SE 29th St.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials indicated Lake Shawnee will be closed for fishing until 6 a.m. on Nov. 1 to give the trout time to acclimate to the lake. A $14.50 trout permit is required during trout season which runs from Dec. 1 through March 31. Anglers age 15 and under need a $7 permit.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials, the tradition of stocking trout in the lake started in 1979 under then-parks director Ted Ensley. The lake is stocked each October and February to give fishermen a different experience as trout are not native to the lake.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials noted the trout come from Crystal Lake Fisheries in Ava, Mo. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks reimburses the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation for the trout under the Community Fisheries Assistance Program.

