Senate passes resolution of support for Israel following Hamas attacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has passed a Moran-backed resolution that recommits the nation’s support of Israel following attacks carried out by Hamas.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Oct. 19, that the Senate has passed a resolution he helped to introduce to support Israel after the attacks carried out by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Sen. Moran noted that the resolution condemns the attacks by Hamas, demands for the release of hostages and recommits the nation’s support of Israel.

“This resolution signals the unwavering, bipartisan support of the U.S. Senate to stand by Israel, one of our closest allies,” Moran said. “Supporting Israel means the U.S. must be prepared to deter our enemies and those of our allies. The U.S. must also enforce sanctions on any nation that backs terrorist groups who target innocent life. Israel’s right to exist and its right to defend itself is not a matter of debate, and we must support them in the coming days as they work to eliminate the threat of further attacks.”

The Senator noted that he spoke on the Senate Floor earlier in the week to express his support for Israel and condemn the actions of Hamas.

“I met with Kansans at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park that serves our state, Missouri and the Kansas City region, and I heard from leaders from those communities. They were saddened and outraged at the barbaric terrorist attacks against Israel, and I join them in that outrage,” Moran told fellow Senators. “America will stand with Israel – our greatest ally in the Middle East. We must help deter other enemies who may use this opportunity to escalate the war against Israel. Hezbollah, entrenched in Lebanon to Israel’s north, will find no safe harbor if it attempts to intervene. And Iran’s leaders must know the fury of the United States awaits if they become directly involved.”

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

