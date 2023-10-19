Senate passes resolution of support for Israel following Hamas attacks

FILE - Smoke rises during an Israeli military raid on Nur Shams, West Bank, on Thursday, Oct....
FILE - Smoke rises during an Israeli military raid on Nur Shams, West Bank, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)(Majdi Mohammed | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has passed a Moran-backed resolution that recommits the nation’s support of Israel following attacks carried out by Hamas.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Oct. 19, that the Senate has passed a resolution he helped to introduce to support Israel after the attacks carried out by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Sen. Moran noted that the resolution condemns the attacks by Hamas, demands for the release of hostages and recommits the nation’s support of Israel.

“This resolution signals the unwavering, bipartisan support of the U.S. Senate to stand by Israel, one of our closest allies,” Moran said. “Supporting Israel means the U.S. must be prepared to deter our enemies and those of our allies. The U.S. must also enforce sanctions on any nation that backs terrorist groups who target innocent life. Israel’s right to exist and its right to defend itself is not a matter of debate, and we must support them in the coming days as they work to eliminate the threat of further attacks.”

The Senator noted that he spoke on the Senate Floor earlier in the week to express his support for Israel and condemn the actions of Hamas.

“I met with Kansans at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park that serves our state, Missouri and the Kansas City region, and I heard from leaders from those communities. They were saddened and outraged at the barbaric terrorist attacks against Israel, and I join them in that outrage,” Moran told fellow Senators. “America will stand with Israel – our greatest ally in the Middle East. We must help deter other enemies who may use this opportunity to escalate the war against Israel. Hezbollah, entrenched in Lebanon to Israel’s north, will find no safe harbor if it attempts to intervene. And Iran’s leaders must know the fury of the United States awaits if they become directly involved.”

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally
Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be...
Topeka woman charged with felony murder in connection with 4-year-old daughter’s death
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas River
Car part manufacturer to pay $258K after alleged violations of Clean Water Act
Straight No Chaser will kick off the holiday season as part of Kansas State University's McCain...
A cappella group to kick off holiday season as part of K-State’s McCain Performance Series
Brown V. Board historical site hosts discussion to celebrate 69th anniversary
Community invited to Brown v. Board anniversary prayer breakfast
FILE
$5.4 million heads to Kansas to increase 988 call center workforce