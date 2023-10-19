Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sarah Lett

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
St. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Sarah Lett of St. Marys High School.

Lett plays volleyball and runs track for the Bears. She’s a part of Drill Team, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of American and Student Council.

Lett plans on attending either Kansas State or Wichita State with a major in Nursing, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

