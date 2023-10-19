Republican lawmakers vow to hold up Amtrak Board nominations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican lawmakers have vowed to hold up nominations for the Amtrak Board of Directors as they claim nominees do not comply with federal law.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Oct. 18, that he will place holds on all Amtrak nominees until a slate of nominees is provided that complies with federal law. The law requires representation from states served by long-distance routes.

“The Biden administration has violated the law by failing to nominate a geographically diverse Amtrak Board of Directors,” Sen. Moran said. “It is important that the members who craft and guide Amtrak policies represent all passengers from across the nation. I will place holds on the Senate Floor until the White House complies with the current law and appoints a nominee representative of the diverse geographic regions that Amtrak serves.”

During the Surface Transportation Reauthorization of 2021, Moran said he authored a provision requiring half of Senate-confirmed Amtrak Board members are required to live in or near regions that are not in the Northeast Corridor.

On Wednesday, the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee advanced the President’s nominees - Anthony R. Socia, Christopher Koos and Joel Matthew Szabat - to the Senate Floor. In April, Republicans vowed to block all six nominees - including David Michael Capozzi, Samuel E. Lathem and Robin Lee Wiessmann - until the issue was addressed.

According to records, Coscia, Szabat, Capozzi, Lathem and Weissmann all reside in the Northeast Corridor which includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C.

While the three nominees were advanced, Republican lawmakers have made it clear that they intend to hold nominations up on the Senate Floor.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.