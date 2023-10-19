Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer

Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately received the news that she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma affecting her left kidney.(Alexandra Macia- CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – Mrs. America 2023 Regina Stock has been diagnosed with cancer, according to the City of Odessa.

Less than two months after winning the title, Stock began feeling ill and ultimately received the news that she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma affecting her left kidney.

She needs immediate surgery to remove the mass and prevent her prognosis from worsening.

This unexpected challenge will leave Stock and her husband, who are both self-employed, out of work for some time as they will have to travel for treatment and recovery.

Stock is a wife and mother to four children.

“Regina is not just a fighter; she is the embodiment of strength, resilience and empathy,” Brookly Rivera wrote in a GoFundMe she started on Stock’s behalf. “She has touched so many lives with her unwavering kindness and selflessness.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally
Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be...
Topeka woman charged with felony murder in connection with 4-year-old daughter’s death
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
Game Wardens attempt to identify three individuals caught on camera on Oct. 3, 2023.
Game Wardens attempt to identify individuals caught on Kansas City trail camera

Latest News

FILE
Drivers warned of Kansas Ave. closure in North Topeka
FILE
Thousands of new childcare slots to be created with $11.5 million grant in Kansas
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a...
74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident