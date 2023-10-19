PARS hosts Safe Property Management Training for landlords, property managers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) and their community partners hosted a training course to provide rental property owners, managers, and workers with updated information on the issues that impact them.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, 13 NEWS attended the PARS’ Safe Property Management Training held at the Topeka Police Department. Presentations included experts in property maintenance (code enforcement), crime prevention through environmental design, animal control, crisis intervention, and legal issues, among others.

PARS officials said the training was ideal for apartment and rental property managers, property maintenance workers, landlords, and those considering becoming landlords to understand their rights and learn how to help decrease crime.

”As we were having a candid conversation earlier today, these are actual communities, you know, within a community, and so, they have their own identity, their own reputations, so sometimes their issues are a little bit different from the overall community issues,” said Lynn Smith, Community Prevention Consultant for PARS.

This was the last training of 2023 for PARS. They will offer two more training courses next year. The dates have not yet been announced. PARS will provide more information for the community when it is available.

