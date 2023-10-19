Nebraska women injured after rear-end collision in Hiawatha

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Nebraska women were sent to a Hiawatha hospital following a rear-end collision that involved another pickup truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Oregon and 9th St. in Hiawatha with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jaqueline E. Findley, 59, of Broken Bow, Neb., had been headed west on the highway. Findley slowed the pickup to wait for the vehicle in front of her to turn.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 1996 Ford F250 driven by Arthur M. Wagoner, 27, of Fairview, had been traveling behind Findley and failed to yield to her vehicle. Wagoner’s pickup hit the rear end of Findley’s truck.

First responders said Findley and her passenger, Catherine E. Dehart, 55, of Berwyn, Neb., were both taken to the Hiawatha Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that Wagoner and his passenger, T-Michael A. Muse, 28, of Robinson, both escaped the crash without injury. Neither were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.

