KU’s Gibbens named Runner of the Week again

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Distance runner Chandler Gibbens seemingly garners attention anywhere he goes.

He was named the Big 12 Runner of the Week this week and for the second time this season after placing fourth at Pre-Nationals Invite in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“It is a testament to Chandler’s commitment and competitiveness to earn this honor twice and in one season,” said Assistant Coach Michael Whittlesey. “We need to continue this forward into the postseason races.”

At Pre-Nationals Invite hosted at Panorama Farms, Gibbens completed the 8K course in an impressive 23:09.6, earning a fourth-place finish out of 191 participants, and leading the way for the Jayhawks.

Two weeks ago at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Gibbens got first-place in 8K course in just 23:08.4 which was his personal-best. Gibbens was named the NCAA Division I Athlete of the Week that week, by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

