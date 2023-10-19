Kansas Insurance Commissioner reduces producer licensing fees by $1.2 million

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Insurance Commissioner reduced producer licensing fees by $1.2 million.

Kansas Insurance Department officials said Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 19 that insurance licensing fees will be reduced by $1.2 million beginning in January 2024.

“This reduction in fees is yet another example of the Department’s commitment to lowering the cost of doing business in Kansas,” Schmidt said. “I will continue looking for ways to right-size operations here at the Department while cutting costs and saving Kansans money.”

Kansas Insurance Department officials indicated resident producer application fees will be reduced from $30 to $15, and non-resident producer fees will be reduced from $80 to $50. The new rates will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, and will be posted on the Kansas Insurance Department’s website and the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR) application.

Kansas Insurance Department noted this year, Commissioner Schmidt introduced and the Legislature passed HB 2090, which gave the Kansas Insurance Department the authority to lower licensing fees below what is set in statute. The department received over 43,000 new resident and non-resident applications last fiscal year.

For more information about producer licensing, click HERE.

