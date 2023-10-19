Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current have an official name for the team’s new stadium.

With the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes in attendance, the Current announced CPKC Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park will open in the spring of 2024.

“As we embarked on finding the perfect naming rights partner, it was always about finding an organization where our values and vision align. CPKC is that partner,” KC Current co-founders and owners Angie and Chris Long said in a release. “Our organizations share a commitment to strive for excellence, invest heavily in our communities and raise the bar with global influence. We are extremely excited to work with CPKC on this historic agreement and know our partnership will create long-standing positive impact!”

CPKC is Canadian Pacific Kansas City, the product of the merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern in April 2023. The companies U.S. corporate headquarters are located in Kansas City.

The Current announced that the gathering space outside the entrance to the stadium will be named CPKC Plaza. It will be used as an area to gather before games and concerts, and will eventually house the team store.

The stadium is set to be the first in the world designed specifically for professional women’s soccer.

CPKC Stadium will seat about 11,500 fans.

