I-470 exit reopens ahead of schedule as closures remain on I-70, I-470

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Good news for Topeka drivers - the eastbound exit from I-470 onto I-70 has reopened about a week ahead of schedule.

The roadway was closed on Oct. 9 as Kansas Department of Transportation crews completed a bridge repair project in the area. The exit was not expected to be reopened until the end of the month.

However, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 13 NEWS crews observed the roadway had reopened.

The good news comes as closures on other parts of I-470 and I-70 continue to plague drivers. Currently, I-470 remains reduced to one lane between 29th and 37th St. as crews repair bridges in that area. Traffic Management LLC said on Thursday that crews will begin to switch traffic from lane to lane as striping work continues. This project is not expected to be completed until November.

Meanwhile, I-70 remains reduced to a single lane along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. Those headed east on I-70 will also run into a closure near the Wanamaker Rd. exit as changing message signs are installed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi driver’s life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally
Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Mariann Belair, 24, of Topeka, will be...
Topeka woman charged with felony murder in connection with 4-year-old daughter’s death
FILE
Topeka woman seriously injured after teen’s attempt to merge onto Highway 75
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi

Latest News

FILE
Cottonwood Falls driver injured after rollover crash on Highway 56
FILE
Audit finds data entry error led to Douglas Co. Jail phone system blunder
FILE
Head-on collision claims Larned woman’s life, seriously injures N.Y. man
FILE
Topeka West cancels classes as water main break repairs continue