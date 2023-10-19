I-470 exit reopens ahead of schedule as closures remain on I-70, I-470

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Good news for Topeka drivers - the eastbound exit from I-470 onto I-70 has reopened about a week ahead of schedule.

The roadway was closed on Oct. 9 as Kansas Department of Transportation crews completed a bridge repair project in the area. The exit was not expected to be reopened until the end of the month.

However, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 13 NEWS crews observed the roadway had reopened.

The good news comes as closures on other parts of I-470 and I-70 continue to plague drivers. Currently, I-470 remains reduced to one lane between 29th and 37th St. as crews repair bridges in that area. Traffic Management LLC said on Thursday that crews will begin to switch traffic from lane to lane as striping work continues. This project is not expected to be completed until November.

Meanwhile, I-70 remains reduced to a single lane along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. Those headed east on I-70 will also run into a closure near the Wanamaker Rd. exit as changing message signs are installed.

