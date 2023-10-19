Head-on collision claims Larned woman’s life, seriously injures N.Y. man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Southwestern Kansas claimed a 40-year-old Larned woman’s life as a New York man was seriously injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 168.7 along Highway 56 - about 3 miles west of Garfield - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2019 Kia Optima driven by Tess V. Couch, 40, of Larned, had been headed west on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by Michael G. Patterson, 46, of Holley, New York, had been headed east.

KHP said Couch’s vehicle drifted across the center line and hit Patterson’s Prius in a head-on collision. The Optima’s wheels continued to roll until the vehicle finally stopped in the north ditch. Meanwhile, the Prius was pushed into the south ditch.

First responders said Couch was pronounced dead at the scene. Patterson was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

