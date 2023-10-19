Halloween fun will help Sunflower Community Inc’s programs

The Creepy Masquerade Ball will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 27 at 2303 SW College Ave.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dress to impress in your Halloween best for a fun night raising money for Sunflower Community Inc.’s STEM programs.

Zac Cain and CEO Julia Richardson visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their Creepy Masquerade Ball.

The event for people aged 21 and older will include a bar, live music by several groups, including Bipolar Express, a costume contest, and food. People are invited to get creative with their costumes for a night of fun.

The Creepy Masquerade Ball takes place from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at 2303 SW College Ave. (the former Stout Elementary School building).

Admission is $10, with all money going to Sunflower Community Inc.

Watch the interview to learn about the programs Sunflower Community Inc. offers.

Topeka beauty salon adds lounge to enhance experience at the spa
Topeka beauty salon adds lounge to enhance experience at the spa
Topeka Municipal Court resumes customer service operations following temporary closure
Topeka Municipal Court resumes customer service operations following temporary closure
