Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce President welcomed at board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new face was welcomed at the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce board meeting this morning.

Greater Topeka Partnership said Juliet Abdel, the new president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, was formally introduced at the Chamber board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Abdel previously served as president of the Chamber of Commerce in Westminster, Colorado. Some aspects Abdel learned from her previous role that she would like to bring to her new role in Topeka include advocating for local businesses, growing the Topeka membership, and supporting it further.

“My interest areas, particularly at that chamber were advocacy,” said Abdel. “We were founded because of our business community to advocate for them at city, state, and federal level and that is a huge piece that I will be bringing into our community is our ability to story tell the amazing businesses that are here. Their needs, their wants, and their aches that they might have, and then the other piece that I will be bringing here is membership, and membership growth and support because the voices in our business community need to be heard and pass that, we exist because of our businesses. So, if they are not doing well, we can’t do well, and vice versa. They need to continue to thrive. We need them at the table and so being able to grow and foster that level of trust and relationship building about our members is something I will also be bringing.”

When asked why she wanted to move to Topeka she said — “Topeka is the future and not just for myself.”

”It is the future for technology, for manufacturing, it is for investments, and truly for all that are interested in realizing the American Dream and it has been placed on the map,” said Abdel. “There have been so many amazing initiatives that have been here and the opportunity is just right for me to come in and see this all the way through.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of Abdel as Topeka’s chamber president on Sept. 14. Abdel is the first woman to assume the role of President for the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce since its founding in 1933.

