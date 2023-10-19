ESU QB Braden Gleason named National Player of the Week

Emporia State QB Braden Gleason taking a snap against Washburn
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason taking a snap against Washburn(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s safe to say Braden Gleason’s career at Emporia State has been quite successful.

The sixth year quarterback was just named the D2Football National Player of the Week for his performance against Washburn on Saturday. Gleason completed 86% of his passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns.

It is his second 400 yard passing game of the season. He has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game this season and has either thrown for or rushed for at least two touchdowns in 12 straight games dating back to last season.

He moved past Pittsburg State’s Anthony Abenoja (9,419 yards from 2011-14) into sixth place on the MIAA career passing list with 9.663 passing yards and passed Pittsburg State’s Neal Philpot (10,168 yards from 2001-4) for fifth place on the MIAA career total offense list with 10,582 yards of total offense.

On top of that, Gleason was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week and College Football Network Offensive Player of the Week.

No. 24 ESU heads to No. 16 Central Missouri on Saturday with kick-off at 1:30 p.m.

